Rainbow Genomics Launches Privacy-Protected Genetic Testing with the International Genetic Counseling Center
Compliance with U.S. Regulatory Guidelines and Ordering Through Rainbow's Physicians and Genetic Counselors Enable Uncompromising Patient Privacy ProtectionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. and Hong Kong-based Rainbow Genomics launches privacy-protected genetic testing with the genetic counseling team at Hong Kong-based International Genetic counseling Center. The privacy protection paradigm covers all Rainbow products, including whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, cancer, cardiovascular disorder and carrier genetic tests.
Genetic data is personal and can provide insights about patients’ ethnicities, family medical histories, and one’s likelihood of developing certain diseases. Unlike the U.S., where genetic privacy laws prohibit third parties including employers and insurance companies from accessing patient data, genetic test results are not protected in the same manner in many Asian countries. As a result, many patients hesitate to obtain necessary genetic testing, delaying their diagnoses and treatments.
In the absence of comprehensive legal regulations protecting patients, Rainbow Genomics established a practice standard in full compliance with U.S. regulations, including the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
The compliance with these regulations means that health insurers or employers cannot obtain patient data and reports from Rainbow. Also, patient health information will not be disclosed without the patient's written consent.
Managed by Rainbow’s board-certified medical directors, and board-eligible genetic counselors, the entire clinical process including test ordering, result reporting and genetic counseling, is conducted in a strictly-confidential manner. In compliance with these regulatory standards, Rainbow offers a high level of patient privacy protection commonly-unavailable from other clinics and laboratories in the region.
About Rainbow Genomics
Rainbow Genomics (www.rainbowgenomics.com) is committed to providing clinically-validated genomic and proteomic testing to Asian, Caucasian, mixed-race, and local minority populations. The company delivers high diagnostic success for physicians, enabling timely-treatment for patients that can benefit from immediate medical interventions.
Utilizing a multi-technology-platform approach, including proteomics, whole genome, whole exome, RNA, long-read, methylation, single cell and Sanger sequencing, high-resolution microarray testing, and high-density DNA array genotyping, and through multiple international collaborations, Rainbow Genomics delivers a diagnostic yield meeting or exceeding the highest standards reported by leading U.S. and European medical institutions.
All Rainbow Genomics tests are performed in CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high-complexity clinical laboratories. Patient privacy is protected by Rainbow’s HIPAA-compliant clinical testing process.
About International Genetic Counseling Center
International Genetic Counseling Center provides services in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. The genetic counseling practice is in compliance with ACMG (U.S.) & ACGS (U.K.) guidelines, U.S. Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act and HIPAA regulations, GLP, ISO 15189, CAP, and CLIA requirements.
