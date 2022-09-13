UMD Climbs in U.S. News Rankings of Top Public Schools

The University of Maryland climbed a spot to No. 19 among the nation’s top public schools, according to new ratings released today by U.S. News & World Report.

Among public institutions, UMD is tied with Rutgers University, Florida State University and the University of Washington in the influential 2022-23 “Best Colleges” report. Maryland also placed at No. 55 among all U.S. universities, rising from No. 59 last year.

“As we recognize our achievement, we underscore a statement from the Fearlessly Forward strategic plan: Progress will not be measured in individual achievement, but in our collective accomplishments,” said university President Darryll J. Pines and Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice said in an email to the campus community today. “Our No. 19 ranking is a credit to the collective work of our students, faculty and staff who demonstrate excellence in their teaching, scholarship, research and work.”

The rankings, which many prospective students rely on to narrow their college searches, are based on factors including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty and financial resources, and alumni giving rate.

U.S. News also examines several academic fields and undergraduate programs in its rankings, with UMD receiving high marks in the following categories:

Business

UMD ranked 23 rd overall, and No. 13 among public institutions, with four top 25 specialties: Management: No. 24 overall, No. 16 among publics Management Information Systems: No. 8 overall, No. 6 among publics Marketing: No. 17 overall, No. 12 among publics Supply chain management/logistics: No. 18 overall, No. 15 among publics

Computer Science

UMD rose to No. 16 nationally in this category and No. 8 among publics, with four specialties in the top 25: Artificial intelligence: No. 16 overall, No. 8 among publics Cybersecurity: No. 9 overall, No. 5 among publics Game development: No. 9 overall, No. 4 among publics Software engineering: No. 13 overall, No. 10 among publics



Engineering

UMD ranked 22 rd overall, and No. 11 among public institutions, with five top 25 specialties: Aerospace : No. 13 nationwide, No. 9 among publics Biomedical engineering: No. 24 nationwide, No. 9 among publics Computer engineering: No. 20 nationwide, No. 12 among publics Electrical/electronic/communications engineering: No. 22 nationwide, No. 13 among publics Mechanical engineering: No. 20 nationwide, No. 12 among publics

UMD was also ranked as the 19th best public college for veterans and the 27th for veterans among all colleges (up two spots from last year), and placed No. 10 among publics for best undergraduate teaching, and No. 41 among all institutions.

Rankings, Pines and Rice said, are but one piece of a much larger puzzle that helps measure the university’s success, offering insights on how UMD tracks its progress and makes data-driven decisions.

“We are proud of our community’s work to achieve excellence in all we do, and it is encouraging to see that directly reflected in our rankings,” they said.