Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,476 in the last 365 days.

Federal Employee Retirement System

Federal Employee Retirement System

DUNEDIN, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) is a retirement system that provides benefits to eligible federal employees. FERS was established in 1986 and covers civilian employees hired on or after January 1, 1987.

If you are a federal employee covered by FERS, you are eligible to receive a pension when you retire. Your pension is based on your length of federal service and the average of your highest three years of salary. You can also choose to receive a lump-sum payment for unused sick leave when you retire.

In addition to your pension, you are also eligible to participate in the Federal Employees' Thrift Savings Plan (TSP). The TSP is a retirement and investment plan that offers federal employees the same savings and tax benefits that many private companies offer their employees.
Benefits

As a federal employee, you are eligible for retirement benefits through the Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS). FERS is a three-tiered system that provides benefits from Social Security, the Basic Benefit Plan, and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP).

Social Security provides eligible federal employees with a guaranteed lifetime income. The Basic Benefit Plan is a defined retirement plan that pays you a monthly annuity. The Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a defined contribution plan that allows you to save for retirement through payroll deductions. You are eligible to retire at age 62 with five years of creditable service, at your Minimum Retirement Age (MRA) with 20 years of creditable service, or age 60 with 25 years of creditable service.

You can also retire early with a reduced benefit if you have at least 10 but fewer than 20 years of creditable service. To receive your full retirement benefit, you must have reached your MRA and have at least 10 years of creditable service. Retiring before reaching your MRA with at least 10 years of creditable service will reduce your benefits.

If you retire with fewer than 10 years of creditable service, you will not be eligible for benefits from the Basic Benefit Plan. However, you may qualify for a refund of your contributions plus interest. The amount of your retirement benefit is based on your years of creditable service and your highest three years of salary. Your benefit will be reduced if you retire before reaching your MRA.

How To Apply

If you are a current or former federal employee, you may be eligible for benefits from the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).

To apply for benefits, you must submit a retirement application, Standard Form 3107. The application must be completed and signed by you and your employment office. Once your application is received, it will be reviewed by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to determine if you meet the eligibility requirements for FERS benefits. If you are eligible, OPM will notify your employing office and begin processing your retirement claim. OPM will also provide information about your benefits and how to start receiving them.

For inquiries, contact OPM's Retirement Operations Center at 1-888-767-6738 or retire@opm.gov.

Jeremy Haug
Federal Employee Retirement System
email us here

You just read:

Federal Employee Retirement System

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.