WEST COAST SOLUTIONS ACHIEVES AS9100D CERTIFICATION

West Coast Solutions announced that they have attained ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Quality Registration Certifications.

Achieving this certification demonstrates our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and compliance, as well as building towards a future of continuous improvement and happy customers.”
— Carl Kirkconnell
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Solutions (WCS) is pleased to announce that they have attained ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D Quality Registration Certifications from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc.


The AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard signifies WCS’s ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding increasingly stringent industry requirements for aerospace products. This achievement also provides leading global manufacturers in the aerospace industry the confidence to partner with WCS to not only meet but to surpass exacting industry requirements for defense and commercial engineering projects.

“Achieving this certification demonstrates our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and compliance, as well as building towards a future of continuous improvement and happy customers.” said Carl Kirkconnell, WCS Founder and President. “Our team is proud of this achievement, which reflects the strength of the Quality Management System at West Coast Solutions.”
WCS is a multidisciplinary team of experienced aerospace and defense professionals committed to solving technical problems concerning cryogenics, space electronics, and expeditionary power. Their extensive body of work include many successful Department of Defense, space, civil research, and commercial programs. The company is 7 years old and serves its customers from their recently expanded facility in Huntington Beach, CA.

