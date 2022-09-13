Collector Pays $2+ Million for 62-Pound “Johnny Carson” Gold Bar

With a quarter-dollar on it for size comparison, this huge 62-pound gold ingot recovered from the S.S. Central America and later nicknamed the “The Carson Bar” has been sold by Rare Collectibles TV for $2+ million to a collector.

Scientist Bob Evans watches as Johnny Carson lifts the 62-pound California Gold Rush ingot on The Tonight Show on May 10, 1991. It has now been sold by Rare Collectibles TV for $2+ million to a collector.