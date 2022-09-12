Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,586 in the last 365 days.

NorthWest Copper Files Lorraine Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on SEDAR

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an updated independent Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its Lorraine property, located approximately 280km northwest of Prince George, BC and approximately 40km from the Company’s Kwanika-Stardust Projects.

The MRE results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated July 27, 2022. The technical report is entitled “Lorraine Copper-Gold Project NI 43-101 Report & Mineral Resource Estimate Omineca Mining Division, B.C” dated September 12, 2022 with an effective date of June 30, 2022 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo. and Alfonso Rodriguez, M.Sc., P.Geo. both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. Each of the Technical Report authors are an independent qualified person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and available on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

About NorthWest Copper
NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”
Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Lekich, Director Investor Relations
Tel: 778-389-2446
Email: plekich@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NorthWest Copper Files Lorraine Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on SEDAR

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.