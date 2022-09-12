Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or 10%, to $0.33 per Share

Also declares preferred dividends

Today Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I FITBI, at the rate of $414.06 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.41406 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The Series I dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (quarterly rate of 3 month LIBOR plus 3.129% per preferred share), at the rate of $343.62 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $13.7448 for each depository share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.95% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K FITBO, at the rate of approximately $309.375 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.30938 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th ownership interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The Series K dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 4.50% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L, at the rate of $281.25 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $11.25 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/25th ownership interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The Series L dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

Fifth Third also declared a cash dividend on its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A FITBP, at the rate of $15.00 per preferred share, which equates to approximately $0.3750 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Class B Series A Preferred Stock. The Class B Series A dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2022.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

