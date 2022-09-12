Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,541 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Mexican President López Obrador

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City.

Secretary Blinken discussed President López Obrador’s July 12 meeting with President Biden and our shared commitment to build a more prosperous and secure future for the people of North America.  Secretary Blinken thanked President López Obrador for the commitments Mexico made at the Summit of the Americas, our joint work to address fentanyl, and our ongoing cooperation and efforts to humanely address irregular migration in the Americas.

They also spoke about joint efforts to tackle the climate crisis through investments in clean energy and emerging technologies like electric vehicles, solar technologies, and semiconductors.

Secretary Blinken reiterated our deep appreciation for Mexico’s coordination on economic, security, and migration issues as we seek to advance our shared priorities.  Noting that the United States and Mexico will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations in December, Secretary Blinken also spoke about the deep cultural, historical, and economic ties that bind our nations together.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Mexican President López Obrador

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.