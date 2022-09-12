Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Mexican President López Obrador

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City.

Secretary Blinken discussed President López Obrador’s July 12 meeting with President Biden and our shared commitment to build a more prosperous and secure future for the people of North America. Secretary Blinken thanked President López Obrador for the commitments Mexico made at the Summit of the Americas, our joint work to address fentanyl, and our ongoing cooperation and efforts to humanely address irregular migration in the Americas.

They also spoke about joint efforts to tackle the climate crisis through investments in clean energy and emerging technologies like electric vehicles, solar technologies, and semiconductors.

Secretary Blinken reiterated our deep appreciation for Mexico’s coordination on economic, security, and migration issues as we seek to advance our shared priorities. Noting that the United States and Mexico will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations in December, Secretary Blinken also spoke about the deep cultural, historical, and economic ties that bind our nations together.