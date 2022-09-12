Submit Release
Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate inspection work during the following period:

  • Wednesday, September 14, to Friday, September 16, from 9 am to 3 pm

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during this period, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

