Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Operations Benefitting Cerebral Angiography Device Manufacturers: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Adoption of Minimally-Invasive Medical Procedures For Cardiac Disease Treatments, Growing R&D Investments By Government Organizations For The Development of Cerebral Angiography Devices, And Various Public Awareness Campaigns By Industry Players About Advanced Angiography Techniques Are Factors Boosting Market Revenue

/EIN News/ -- South Korea, Seoul, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sales of cerebral angiography is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 70 million by the end of 2027.



A catheter, X-ray imaging assistance, and a contrast agent are all used in cerebral angiography to look for abnormalities, including aneurysms and diseases such as atherosclerosis in the brain's blood arteries (plaque). The insertion of a catheter makes it possible to integrate diagnostic and therapy in a single process. Surgery can be avoided using cerebral angiography, which creates extremely clear, detailed, and accurate images of the blood veins in the brain.

A minimally-invasive medical procedure called angiography creates images of the brain's blood arteries using X-rays and contrast material containing iodine.

Intra-arterial digital subtraction angiography is another term for cerebral angiography.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7693

As vital diseases, including CVD, cancer, and neurological diseases become increasingly common, government organizations and healthcare companies around the globe are concentrating on improving their healthcare infrastructure as well as research and development for better diagnosis and treatment. These factors are driving the demand for cerebral angiography devices.

Growing cerebral angiography demand in hospitals is attributed to the availability of skilled and experienced medical professionals, employment of detecting technology in radiology departments to identify blood vessel damage brought on by trauma or injury, diagnose cardiovascular illnesses, including artery narrowing & detect aneurysms, and advancements in diagnostic technology.

Rapid Product Approval Processes and Increasing Angiography Device Usage in the U.S.

The market in the U.S. is expanding due to the widespread use of minimally-invasive treatments, the availability of reimbursements, rising adoption of cerebral thrombectomy devices, the growing elderly population, a strong network of medical device manufacturers, and the rising number of hospitals with lucrative funding prospects. Cardiovascular disease treatment with 3D printing is becoming more popular, and it may also be used to prevent disease in the future. Using heart valves that are 3D manufactured from living tissue, aortic valve failure can be addressed without the use of prosthetic valves. The market for cerebral angiography is being driven by healthcare industry innovation and investments.

The U.S. market is expanding due to rapid product approval processes and increasing angiography device usage as a result of the high volume of angiography screening procedures being conducted.

Speak to Analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7693

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of cerebral angiography devices are expected to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027.

The global cerebral angiography market is currently valued at US$ 46 million.

Market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Market in Canada is set to progress at a CAGR of 8% through 2027.

Segmentation of Cerebral Angiography Industry Research

By Technology : Magnetic Resonance Angiography Computed Tomography Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging X-ray

By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy: Cerebral Angiography Market Research Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7693

Winning Strategy

Key companies are concentrating on product updates and new product development. Market players are seeking to develop cutting-edge, patient-focused products. By including a wide range of products in their portfolios, top industry players are concentrating on bolstering their positions in the market.

Key providers of cerebral angiography devices have been seen collaborating to maintain their market position as well as establish their geographic presence through effective distribution networks.

For instance,

The Discovery IGSTM 740 mobile angiography system from GE Healthcare was recently unveiled. Users can experience exceptional comfort and control with Discovery's rail-free design and versatile wide-bore C-arm configuration. Huge anatomies are also covered by its large detector in both 2D and 3D.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cerebral angiography market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (magnetic resonance angiography, computed tomography, ultrasound, nuclear imaging, X-ray) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market: The global increase in the incidences of chronic inflammatory diseases is expected to contribute significantly to the cerebral thrombectomy devices market growth. The growing incidences of cerebral infarction, due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and other related factors are expected to drive the growth of the cerebral thrombectomy devices market.

Brain Monitoring Devices Market: The global brain monitoring devices market is currently valued at US$ 6.5 billion and is expected to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 8.7 billion by the end of 2027. The devices segment of the market is expected to progress at a similar CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027 and reach a market valuation of around US$ 7 billion by 2027.

Brain Implants Market: The global brain implants market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 11.1 billion by the year 2027. Sales of deep brain stimulators are expected to increase at a similar CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2027.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Due to technological advancements players are majorly focusing on product innovation for improving product portfolio, which creates growth opportunities for them in the preclinical brain imaging market. Increase in research and developmental activities and increasing governmental funding for research purposes are expected to drive the growth of preclinical brain imaging market.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: The rising incidence and cases of brain diseases and disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), strokes and others, coupled with the high demand for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are the prime drivers of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market.

Brain Base Knife Package Market: Owing to minimally invasive treatment procedures with less side effects, Brain base knife package is expected a growing demand in market. Other drivers of the Brain base knife package market includes advancement in medical technology, increasing prevalence of cancer such as brain tumors or meningioma, cancers, different neurological disorders.

Mental Health Apps Market: The global market for mental health apps was valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022 and the market is foreseen to close in on a value of US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2032, surging at CAGR of 17% during the same period.Outsourcing of mental health apps is most likely to comprise greater than 1.8x over the last 5 years. Mental health applications are predicted to grow at a Y-o-Y rate of 26% over the next few years.

About Us:

