Drum’s Discount Dumpsters Is Offering Affordable Dumpster Rental Services in Hickory, NC

Drum’s Discount Dumpsters, a leading dumpster rental company in Lincolnton, NC is offering various size dumpsters for rent at affordable rates in Hickory, NC and the surrounding areas. The company specializes in providing a growing inventory of 10 yard dumpsters starting at $300, 15 yard dumpsters starting at $350, and 20 yard dumpsters at $425 for residential and commercial needs.

For more information about the company’s service areas, dumpster size, and prices, visit their website here: https://www.drumsdiscountdumpsters.com/

Drum’s Discount Dumpsters is a family owned business with a reputation for providing quality dumpster rental services in Lincolnton, Hickory, Cherryville, Denver, Stanley, NC and their surrounding areas.

Dumpster rentals are an excellent solution for homeowners and business owners for their waste producing projects such as kitchen renovations, basement cleanouts, and roofing projects to name a few. By taking advantage of dumpster rentals services a person can remove the stress of managing the waste disposal process. The dumpster rental company handles the proper waste disposal at a landfill. The homeowner or business owner only need to fill the dumpster, then notify the dumpster rental company when the waste bin is full and ready to be emptied. According to Drum’s Discount Dumpsters’ website, delivery, pick up, applicable taxes, and the rental period are included with the rental.

It is important to be aware of what materials are prohibited from being disposed of in a dumpster. There are local, state, and federal laws that governs the waste disposal industry. Violation of these laws can bring serious financial penalties to the violators. It is best to consult with the dumpster rental company for guidance.

According to company owner, Cassondra Drum, “The most common items not allowed in our dumpsters are paint cans, aerosol cans, oil, tires, chemicals, sewage, hazardous wastes, liquids of any kind, and batteries. We suggest anyone with any questions regarding what can be put in our dumpsters to contact us for clarification. It’s best to know to avoid potential fines and it keeps everyone safe.”

Drum’s Discount Dumpsters makes ordering their service easy for their customers. The company has a state of the art website with an online booking system, which makes reserving a dumpster as simple as a few mouse clicks on a computer or smartphone. The company's office staff is always available to answer questions from customers about their services. They can assist customers in tracking their orders and keeping them updated at all times throughout the rental process.

One only needs to look at some of the company’s online reviews to get a sense of the quality service Drum’s Discount Dumpsters is providing to their customer base. One recent Google reviewer stated, “Wonderful customer service, clean dumpsters, and great reasonable rates. Have used Drum’s several times already and am never disappointed. Highly recommend.”

This reviewer was so satisfied with the service they gave the company a five star rating. Five stars is the highest rating a customer can provide on a company’s Google Business Page.

