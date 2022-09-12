Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis | Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for cell-based assays in R&D are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the longevity market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-term and anti-senescence therapy market was valued at $25.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. selected products. genetics. for their contribution to the body's survival and longevity. Anti-aging research refers to slowing, preventing or reversing the aging process. The molecular mechanisms responsible for the development of the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) and the regulators of senescent cells have provided insight into the development of strategies to target senescent cells. Various methods have been proposed to target cellular senescence, either by inducing the death of senescent cells or by inhibiting SASP.

The main factors driving the growth of the longevity and anti-inflammatory drug market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the proliferation of anti-aging products, and advances in AI-focused medicine technology. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and the rise for personalized treatment, precision, prevention and aging are driving the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled professionals and inability to repair the tissue hinders the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, increased demand for cellular research and R&D is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

North America dominated the longevity and anti-senescence therapy industry in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of chronic heart diseases, surge in demand for anti-aging products, rise in availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, surge in number of R&D activities along with presence of key players, & growth in government investments in the healthcare system. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience highest growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, Japan and China are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific, due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced instruments, development of the research and development sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of longevity & anti-senescence.

According to the application, longevity is divided into senescence treatment research such as cancer and others. The cancer segment dominates the market in 2020 and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period, due to the increase in anti-aging products and the increase in revenue.

According to the end user, the longevity market is divided into hospitals and healthcare facilities. Hospitals dominate the market in 2020 and is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to the extensive use of anti-aging products in hospitals for chronic diseases and advancements in technology medicine from AI.

FINDINGS OF THIS STUDY -

Based on the treatment process, the gene therapy sector has a share in the global longevity and prevention of life market forecast in 2020.

According to the application, the cancer sector has the largest share of the world market in 2020. Based on the end user, the hospital sector has the largest share of the global market in 2020.

Region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

