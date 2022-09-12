Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard today in Mexico City on the margins of the 2022 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue. Secretary Blinken noted his continued appreciation for collaboration with Mexico on a range of issues of mutual interest, including addressing the shared threat of fentanyl production and trafficking, addressing migration in a safe, orderly, and humane manner, including through the implementation of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection commitments, and advancing our shared economic interests. They also discussed regional efforts to support the people of Haiti as well Mexico and the United States’s continued cooperation to create a more effective United Nations.

