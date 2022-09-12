Submit Release
NANO MAGIC, THROUGH ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH CURVE DISTRIBUTION, LAUNCHES TWO NEW PRODUCTS AT WALMART CANADA

/EIN News/ -- MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Magic LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nano Magic Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKT: NMGX) (“Nano Magic” or the “Company”), a leader in nanotechnology-powered cleaning, protection and anti-fog solutions is pleased to announce the launch of two new products through its Canadian Distribution Partner, Curve Distribution, into Canadian retailer, Walmart Canada.

Nano Magic entered into a partnership with Calgary-based Curve Distribution earlier this year and it’s already paying big dividends. “We were thrilled to partner with Curve to expand the Nano Magic brand into Canada for a reason,” said Nano Magic President and CEO, Tom Berman. “Curve has a long track record for success in Canada, and as a result, our partnership is already off to the races.”

The Company’s first introduction into a Canadian retailer is with Walmart Canada. Nano Magic’s Screen + Lens Cleaner and 2-in-1 Anti Fog + Lens Cleaner will be available in all Walmart locations across Canada in the checkout lanes. Curve has plans to further expand by introducing other Nano Magic products to Walmart Canada and other Canadian retailers. ”We are very excited to bring Nano Magic’s best in class anti fog and cleaning technology to Canadian consumers.” said Curve VP Brand Management, Kyle Duszynski.

Nano Magic’s Screen + Lens Cleaner and Anti Fog + Lens Cleaner are streak free, non-abrasive solutions that work on a molecular level so when you apply it to your screens, lenses or other optics such as hockey and football visors, or ski, scuba, and protective goggles it provides a deeper clean while also creating an invisible forcefield on the surface to protect against smudges, dirt, and fog.. You can find the Nano Magic’s Screen + Lens Cleaner available at Walmart Canada in a travel sized 10mL spray bottle, and the 2-in-1 Anti Fog + Lens Cleaner in single use pre-moistened wipes in the checkout lanes.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic is a cutting-edge nanotechnology company that formulates nanotech powered solutions such as lens cleaner, screen cleaner, anti-fog solutions, as well as household and auto cleaning and protection solutions, all formulated in the United States at our facilities in Metro Detroit, offered both direct-to-consumer and through retailers including Walgreens, Lowe’s, Walmart, Best Buy, and Costco. Visit www.nanomagic.com for more information.

About Curve Distribution

How do the best brands get their products into the hands of their customers? Well, allow us to introduce ourselves. We’re Curve – a data-driven distribution company that specializes in partnering with brands to create integrated distribution plans to connect them with their customers. From packaging and marketing strategies to complete category management, we’re revolutionizing the industry by doing it all and doing it better. www.curvedistribution.com

