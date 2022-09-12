STN: 125478
Proper Name: Short Ragweed Pollen Allergen Extract (Ambrosia artemisiifolia)
Tradename: RAGWITEK
Manufacturer: ALK-Abello A/S
  • Indicated as immunotherapy for the treatment of short ragweed pollen-induced allergic rhinitis, with or without conjunctivitis, confirmed by positive skin test or in vitro testing for pollen-specific IgE antibodies for short ragweed pollen.

