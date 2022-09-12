Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference September 15th, 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will attend the Raymond James 2022 Consumer Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, New York on September 15, 2022. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 2:20pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com. An archived webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 22 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:
ICR
BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com


