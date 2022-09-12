Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13 th at 10:00am Eastern Time.

at 10:00am Eastern Time. Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14th at 12:15pm Eastern Time.

The webcast of these events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

