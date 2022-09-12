Submit Release
Rubius Therapeutics to Provide Strategic Update

Investor Teleconference and Webcast Scheduled Tomorrow, September 13, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. EDT

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is biologically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company plans to provide a strategic update and host an investor teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Investor Teleconference & Webcast

An audio webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page within the Investors and Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website and can be directly accessed here. An archived webcast will be accessible for 90 days after the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to biologically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

