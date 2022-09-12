Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,357 in the last 365 days.

Boil Water Notice Issued for Woon Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses Customers

The Woon Congregation for Jehovahs Witnesses is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in one of the wells that serves the water supply. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/.

The Woon Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses collected a sample in one well on September 9, 2022. E. coli bacteria was present in Well # 1.

The boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Charles Ramsey at 401-762-0628.

You just read:

Boil Water Notice Issued for Woon Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses Customers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.