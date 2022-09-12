Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Plate Accessory for a Child's Car Seat (DNV-364)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient surface for babies and young children to hold snacks and food while riding in a car safety seat," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the KIDS CAR SEAT PLATE. My design would eliminate the need to hold onto a traditional plate."

The invention provides an effective way for children to utilize a plate while in a car seat. In doing so, it can be used to hold food and snacks. As a result, it could help to minimize spills and it helps to keep babies and children occupied and happy while traveling in the car. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for parents with babies and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

