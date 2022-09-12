De-Oiled Lecithin Market Size to Hit USD 451.93 Million by 2030 | Rising Consumer Demand for Bakery and Confectionery Products to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

The increasing demand for lecithin in the European baked and confectionery products market is realized the region's export potential. The growing awareness about the benefits of using lecithin as an emulsifier will positively contribute to the development of the market.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global de-oiled lecithin market is expected to grow from USD 197.24 million in 2021 to USD 451.93 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable income, global demand for bakery and confectionery items has increased, particularly in developing countries. Clean-label healthy bakery and confectionary items that are vegan, gluten-free, organic, and rich in nutrition are in high demand. Lecithin is increasingly in demand in the baking and confectionery industries as an emulsifier, flavor protector, and antioxidant. As more market participants consider integrating lecithin in their production process to obtain its numerous benefits to improve the quality of products, the market will witness positive growth. Due to expanded research and development, de-oiled lecithin is widely utilized in pharmaceuticals, personal care, food processing, drinks, bread, and confectionery products. Demand for de-oiled lecithin in the pharmaceutical industries would be driven by the expanding healthcare infrastructure, creating attractive prospects for the lecithin industry. The steadily expanding cosmetics market will also provide lucrative opportunities for the de-oiled lecithin market due to the increased disposable income. However, the rising global uncertainties driving the volatility of raw material prices and stringent government regulations will restrict the market's growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global de-oiled lecithin market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries LLC (LDC) announced the opening of a new soy liquid lecithin facility in Claypool on August 3, 2022, by Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries LLC (LDC). The company claimed that its plant, which combines soy processing, biodiesel manufacturing, glycerin and lecithin refining operations, a food-grade packaging line, and a canola oil distribution terminal, is the largest in the nation.



Market Growth & Trends



The increasing global population is driving the demand for food, which will increase the demand for food processing, including bakery and confectionery products. The changing consumer lifestyle, with the development of new tastes and preferences, will drive the bakery and confectionery products. A new line of clean label products with fewer ingredients but functional ingredients, superfoods, and herbs is being introduced by the market players, attracting a newly developed health-conscious customer base. The products are available at any nearby supermarket/hypermarket or even online, increasing their accessibility. The increasing demand for such products will drive the de-oiled lecithin market as lecithin produces better flavored, textured, and long-lasting food products. Also, the growing need for a healthy lifestyle and rising disposable income has changed consumer preferences to favor high-end supplementary products like dietary supplements that are affordable, safe, and natural. Lecithin is used in the production of dietary supplements. Dietary supplements are the perfect way for today's busy people to meet their body's daily nutritional needs. In addition, COVID has increased the demand for dietary supplements that support immune function and fight against diseases in the future. The dietary supplement business is expanding because COVID-19 has prompted people to make preventative healthcare and general well-being a part of their lifestyle, contributing to developing the de-oiled lecithin market.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the soybean segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49% and market revenue of 96.64 million.



The source segment is divided into soybean, rapeseeds, sunflower, egg, and canola seeds. In 2021, the soybean segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49% and market revenue of 96.64 million.



• Over the forecast period, the ultrafiltration processing segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.48%.



The extraction method segment is divided into acetone extraction, ultrafiltration process, and carbon dioxide extraction. Over the forecast period, the ultrafiltration processing segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.48%.



• In 2021, the granulated segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57% and a market revenue of 112.42 million.



The form segment is divided into granulated and powdered. In 2021, the granulated segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 57% and a market revenue of 112.42 million.



• In 2021, the food segment accounted for the largest market share, with 42% and a market revenue of 82.84 million.



The application segment is divided into food, pharmaceuticals, feed, personal care, and others. In 2021, the food segment accounted for the largest market share, with 42% and a market revenue of 82.84 million.



Regional Segment Analysis of the De-Oiled Lecithin Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global de-oiled lecithin market, with a market share of around 39.52% and 77.94 million market revenue in 2021. The enormous agricultural sectors of India, China, and Russia, which supply raw materials like soybean and sunflower for lecithin manufacturing, are the main reasons why the Asia Pacific now leads the market for de-oiled lecithin. The big farming community in Asia and the Pacific also raises a lot of animals as a secondary source of income. With the expanding livestock, the feed industry will flourish. The enormous population and rising disposable income support the expansion of the food and personal care sectors. For instance, the growth of the de-oiled lecithin market will be aided by South Korea's and Japan’s established and expanding beauty and cosmetics sectors. The demand for de-oiled lecithin in the region would similarly be driven by the pharmaceutical industries in China and India.



Key players operating in the global de-oiled lecithin market are:



• American lecithin Company

• Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill

• Clarkson Grain Company

• DowDuPont

• Giiava

• LECICO GmbH

• Stern-Wywiol Gruppe



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global de-oiled lecithin market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market by Source:



• Soybean

• Rapeseeds

• Sunflower

• Egg

• Canola Seeds



Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market by Extraction Method:



• Acetone Extraction

• Ultrafiltration Process

• Carbon Dioxide Extraction



Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market by Form:



• Granulated

• Powdered



Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market by Application:



• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Feed

• Personal Care

• Others



About the report:



The global de-oiled lecithin market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



