3nets Announces the Appointment of Abraham Pucheril as the President and Chief Executive Officer
Industry Veteran to Lead Application Aware Cloud Networking Provider
As the architecture patterns of software applications are fast changing, the traditional networks will struggle to keep pace with dynamic cloud-native application’s requirements.”UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3nets.io Inc, a Delaware corporation, today announced the appointment of Abraham Pucheril as President and Chief Executive Officer. 3nets is engaged in developing a software-defined, applications-aware elastic network infrastructure platform that serves the application delivery needs of business enterprises. The platform leverage cloud computing infrastructure and public/private networks to deliver the applications at multi-cloud scale.
“I am pleased to welcome Abraham and elated about his decision to join 3nets,” said Cheng Wu, Chairman of the Board, 3nets.io. “I have known Abraham as a junior engineer twenty-five years ago. His career blossomed and has made significant contributions to the ICT industry. His expertise spans from Access to Core networks, IP to DWDM products, Wireline to Mobile networks, and Software to Hardware solutions. He has an impressive track record in leading teams and assisting his clients to achieve their objectives. I am impressed by his poise and focus and am confident that the 3nets and customers will be served well.”, said Cheng.
”For the board of directors, while it was important to find a leader who previously lead global teams of highly accomplished individuals, it was critical that the person had the proven ability in cultivating a winning, open and inclusive culture. Not only that Abraham had experience in guiding early and mature startups to highly profitable, high-growth companies, but he did so while developing an inclusive culture of innovation, respect, integrity, and belief that was a crucial part of success”, said Mr. Wu.
“I am truly honored to accept the role of President & CEO of 3nets,” said Mr. Pucheril. “As the architecture patterns of software applications are fast changing, the traditional networks will struggle to keep pace with dynamic cloud-native application’s requirements. Current networks have served well the monolithic applications that were typically static. 3nets solution will power the cloud-native applications, while continue serving the monolithic applications. This allows businesses the flexibility to adopt new containerized applications as critical operations still run on traditional monolithic applications. To this end, 3nets will federate edge data centers with private and public clouds to form a trusted cloud native network platform where the network fabric is service adjacency intelligent and applications needs aware. Such a platform creates a secure private virtual cloud for business enterprises that span across edge, private, and public clouds. 3nets facilitates multi-cloud adoption alleviating the concerns of single-cloud dependence, while hiding the complexities of cloud platforms. I look forward to leading the team to transform the vision into reality. I thank Cheng Wu for his trust, and I am eager to guide the uniquely talented team at 3nets to serve the customers well.”
About Abraham Pucheril
Mr. Pucheril has served the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry over the last three decades. He started his career as a researcher, database developer, network support engineer, sales engineer, and sales executive and progressed as a senior manager and mid-level executive in the second decade. During the past decade, he served as a senior executive guiding teams and companies to reach their full potential. He enjoys people and celebrates them flourish.
Mr. Pucheril joined 3nets from CIS, Center for Internet Security, an organization funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) focused on safeguarding organizations against cyber threats. Before CIS, he held senior executive and leadership positions at successful startups and established corporations. Recently, he was the Executive Vice President at Collinear Networks which was acquired by Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX: EOS). Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Casa Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: CASA). Under his leadership, the revenue accelerated from $38M to $400M in five years, culminating in a successful IPO in 2017. During his tenure, Casa Systems became one of the market leaders in Cable Modem Termination Systems (CMTS) growing its markets share from less than 2% to over 30% thanks to Cable Operators around the globe expanding its broadband services. As Senior Vice President responsible for Product Strategy and Product Management, he was instrumental in Casa’s foray into Mobile and Telco markets with the introduction of 4G/5G Core, Access Gateways, Mobile Radio, and IP products.
Before joining Casa Systems, Abraham held senior sales positions at Tokyo-based Fujitsu Limited’s (OTC: FJTSY) (6702:JP) U.S. network division Fujitsu Network Communications. Previously, Abraham had worked for Alcatel N.A. and Lucent Technologies Inc., facilitated through acquisitions before both companies were acquired by Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK). He started his career at Bell Canada (NYSE: BCE) (BCE.TO) in 1991. Mr. Pucheril earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Electrical and Communications Engineering from India. He subsequently earned a Master of Applied Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
About 3nets.io
3nets was founded in 2021 with the conviction that current corporate networks require a major transformation to facilitate the deployment of distributed applications across multi-cloud environments. As workloads are becoming dynamic, the current networks built to serve static applications will be stressed and flounder with the complexity of the multi-cloud environment.
To solve the challenge, 3nets is developing an innovative application-aware cloud-native networking solution where the network fabric provides
• Automated application connectivity and workload portability across multi-cloud environments
• Elasticity and scalability to dynamically supports growth and movement of microservices across regions and clouds
• Intelligent path selection for application performance (based on latency, jitter, throughput, cost)
• Unified policy-based Zero Trust security to secure perimeter and protect inter-cluster, inter-region, and inter-cloud traffic
• Single pane of glass simplicity providing application-level visibility, proactive assurance, and rapid provisioning
The 3nets platform enables rapid adoption of multi-cloud distributed applications to accelerate digital transformation by simplifying networking and application operations. This is accomplished by federating cloud service providers, private/edge data centers, and colocation facilities onto a single intelligent data plane, which interacts with the application-aware framework.
