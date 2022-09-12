PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2022 Cayetano bats for 'fastbreak' sports commission charter change Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday sought the 'fastbreak' amendment of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) charter so that the government can better provide a regular and annual budget for the body to invest more in Philippine sports. "I-amend na lang natin [ang Charter ng PSC) para diretso ang transfer ng pera. If PSC was a department rather than a commission, it would have a regular budget every year. In mathematics, the closest distance between two points is a straight line, eh every year paikot-ikot tayo," Cayetano manifested during the Senate Committee on Sports organizational meeting on September 12, 2022. Cayetano said the government needs to be consistent in spending on sports facilities and athletes, and not only when the country earns the right to host any international games. "We cannot wait for us to host another SEA Games, another Asian Games para gumastos [para as Philippine sports]. It would be a privilege to host the Basketball World Games next year. But kung maghohost lang ba tayo gagastos? Dapat tuloy-tuloy na 'yan," he added. Cayetano expressed support for the measure put forward by his colleagues regarding the PSC charter amendment, which will be heard under the Senate Committee on Government Corporation and Public Enterprises which he chairs. "File the bill, let's hear it together and ask the House of Representatives to help us para ma-fastbreak na natin ito bago mag December," he said. Cayetano nais i-'fastbreak' ang pag-amiyenda sa charter ng Philippine Sports Commission Itinulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pag-'fastbreak' o agarang pag-amiyenda sa charter ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) para maisali ito sa taunang national budget at magkaroon ng regular na pondo para sa pagpapaunlad ng sports sa bansa. "I-amend na lang natin [ang Charter ng PSC] para diretso ang transfer ng pera. If PSC was a department rather than a commission, it would have a regular budget every year. In mathematics, the closest distance between two points is a straight line, eh every year paikot-ikot tayo," pahayag ni Cayetano sa organizational meeting ng Senate Committee on Sports nitong September 12, 2022. Ani Cayetano, dapat regular na ginagastusan ng gobyerno ang mga atleta at mga pasilidad para sa sports, hindi lang tuwing may mga malakihang patimpalak na gaganapin sa bansa. "We cannot wait for us to host another SEA Games, another Asian Games para gumastos [para as Philippine sports]. It would be a privilege to host the Basketball World Games next year. But kung maghohost lang ba tayo gagastos? Dapat tuloy-tuloy na 'yan," pahayag niya. Sinang-ayunan ni Cayetano ang mungkahi ng mga kapwa senador na amyendahan ang charter ng PSC, o mga kapangyarihan at karapatan nitong pinapahintulutan ng gobyerno. Sakaling maihain bilang panukalang batas, isasagawa ng Senate Committee on Government Corporation and Public Enterprises ang pagdinig, kung saan si Cayetano ang tagapangulo. "File the bill, let's hear it together and ask the House of Representatives to help us para ma-fastbreak na natin ito bago mag December," aniya.