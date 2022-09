SJE CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH RESOLUTION COMMENDING ALEXANDER EALA

19TH Congress 1ST Regular Session

September 12 2022

MISTER PRESIDENT, DISTINGUISHED COLLEAGUES, I AM HONORED TO CO-SPONSOR SENATE RESOLUTION NO 199 COMMENDING AND CONGRATULATING ALEXANDRA "ALEX" EALA FOR WINNING THE 2022 GIRLS' JUNIOR GRAND SLAM SINGLES CROWN OF THE US OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT IN NEW YORK CITY, USA. HAVING WON IN AN INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION, IN ANY FIELD OF PROFESSIONAL ENDEAVOR, IS ALREADY A SOURCE OF GREAT PRIDE AND HONOR FOR OUR COUNTRY. BUT BEING THE FIRST FILIPINO TO ALSO CLAIM A GRANDSLAM TITLE IN A SPORTS LOVED AND PLAYED BY MORE THAN ONE PERCENT OF THE GLOBAL POPULATION, IS TRULY A FEAT WORTHY OF COMMENDATION.

MISS EALA MADE HISTORY WHEN SHE BECAME THE HIGHEST RANKING FILIPINO IN THE WOMEN'S TENNIS ASSOCIATION TOUR AT WORLD NUMBER 280 THIS AUGUST OF 2022. CURRENTLY, EALA IS ALSO THE FOURTH YOUNGEST IN THE WTA TOP 300.

MISS ALEX EALA'S LATEST SUCCESS BRINGS GREAT PRIDE, GLORY AND HONOR FOR THE COUNTRY AND DESERVES OUR RECOGNITION. HER TRIUMPH IS AN INSPIRATION TO YOUNG FILIPINOS TO ALSO TAKE UP SPORTS AND PURSUE EXCELLENCE THEREON DESPITE MODERN-DAY DISTRACTIONS AND CHALLENGES FACING OUR YOUTHS.

MISS EALA'S DEMONSTRATION OF DETERMINATION, DISCIPLINE, SPORTSMANSHIP AND PATRIOTISM IN THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE AND THROUGHOUT HER CAREER ARE POSITIVE VALUES THAT FELLOW FILIPINOS SHOULD EMULATE AND DEVELOP.

WE HOPE THAT ALEX EALA'S MOMENTOUS VICTORY WILL FURTHER FUEL THE ADVANCEMENT AND ENRICHMENT OF OUR PHILIPPINE SPORTS. AGAIN, OUR ARDENT CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NEWEST AND YOUNGEST TENNIS HEROINE MISS ALEXANDRA "ALEX" MANIEGO EALA.

THANK YOU MISTER PRESIDING OFFICER.