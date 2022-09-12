PRIB: Senators mourn death of a Queen

PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2022 Senators mourn death of a Queen The Senate today adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The Queen died peacefully at her Scottish estate on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, who introduced and sponsored Senate Resolution 198, said the Queen's most enduring quality was her duty to her people. He said the Queen lived in grace and dignity and was a constant figure of stability for her people. "She ushered in a golden age of the monarchy. Her unflappable leadership was instrumental in uplifting national morale even in times of socio-economic and political upheaval, Zubiri said. "In her seven decades as a monarch, she oversaw the strengthening of their foreign affairs, including bilateral relations between the UK and the Philippines, particularly with peace and development, disaster relief and management, trade investments and climate action and health, he added. The resolution was also introduced and co-sponsored by President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and Senators Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Ronal "Bato" Dela Rosa, Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Win Gatchalian, Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Risa Hontiveros, Manuel. "Lito" Lapid, Imee Marcos, Robinhood Padilla, Grace Poe, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Francis Tolentino, Raffy Tulfo, Cynthia Villar and Mark Villar. "We join hundreds of thousands of Filipino overseas workers in the United Kingdom today who are mourning the loss of the Queen of England and Great Britain under whose leadership they were able to enter in the UK to create a better life for themselves and their families back home," Zubiri said. According to the resolution, the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, an outstanding world leader, would always be remembered by the Filipinos for her invaluable support and contribution to the Philippines. The resolution stated that the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United Kingdom was established in July 4, 1946, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George IV. Both governments worked to foster stronger political, economic and cultural ties. Among the earliest agreements entered into by the Philippines and the United Kingdom (UK) during Queen Elizabeth's reign were the Agreement on Air Services, relating to designation of routes and the Philippine-United Kingdom Agreement on Air Services Between and Beyond their Territories. Both agreements were entered into on January 31, 1955. The resolution said that over the years, an increased in the volume of trade and investments between the Philippines and Britain was noted, which included the hiring of thousands of Filipino nurses who formed an essential part of the United Kingdom National Health Service. The UK had also remained a vital partner in the Mindanao peace process, being an active founding member of the International Contact Group that provided advice to both the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front panels, the resolution said. Last year, the UK donated 415,040 and 3191,040 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in August and November respectively. According to the resolution, UK also gave 77,000,000 pounds of humanitarian aid after Super Typhoon Yolanda devastated the country, making it the largest single donor. In addition, the British public donated 85,000.000 through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal. "The Philippines and the UK also share strong ties in education and both have manifested convergent interest in global and regional matters, particularly in counter-terrorism, interfaith work, climate change, disaster management and a strong adherence to the promotion of human rights and the rule of law," the resolution said. Queen Elizabeth II succeeded her father King George IV at the age 25, and reigned for 70 years, the longest-reigning monarch. She was succeeded by her son, King Charles.