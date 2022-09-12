RGV Agents Perform Rescues and Arrests this Weekend

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and state law enforcement agencies disrupt five smuggling attempts, resulting in 137 arrests.

On September 9, Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint agents, after a K-9 alert, referred a truck pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a large wooden box to the secondary inspection area. A search of the box revealed five migrants trapped inside. The box was completely sealed and secured down with cargo straps with no means of escape for the occupants. Agents determined the migrants are citizens of El Salvador and Mexico unlawfully in the U.S. while the driver was a U.S. citizen. All subjects were found to be in good health.

Later that afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) camera operators observed a heavily laden Mercury SUV depart a well-known smuggling area near Mission. Texas National Guard soldiers maintained visual of the vehicle until Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) located the vehicle after it collided into a fence and multiple subjects bailed out. MCS agents responded to the area where seven migrants, nationals from Mexico and El Salvador were arrested. The driver was not located.

On September 11, RGV agents responded to a request for assistance from DPS troopers north of the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint. DPS troopers pursued a Dodge Caravan after the driver failed to yield during a traffic stop. The driver veered off the road and came to a stop where multiple people fled the vehicle. RGV agents arrived at the scene of the bailout and were able to apprehend four migrants illegally present in the U.S. The driver was not located.

Later that evening, the driver of a Dodge Sedan was referred to the secondary inspection area at the Fort Brown Border Patrol (FTB) Checkpoint for further inspection. FTB agents interviewed the two passengers and determined they were unlawfully in the U.S. Upon opening the truck, two more subjects were encountered. The driver and migrants were placed under arrest.

Additionally, within the last 48 hours, 115 migrants were arrested in a smuggling attempt utilizing a semi-tractor trailer at the Falfurrias Checkpoint.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

