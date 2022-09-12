L Square Construction Rising to Top as Most Trusted Home Remodeling Company in California

The company focuses on kitchen, bathroom, ADU, and landscape remodeling services, just to name a few.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market saturated with numerous California home remodeling contractors L Square Construction is rapidly becoming the most sought-after home remodeling company in Orange County.L Square Construction is a one-stop outlet for all the home contracting services clients need for their commercial and private spaces, be it architectural services, house remodeling, or interior design. The firm has delivered value to its customers for the last several years and boasts a track record of delivering optimal quality to all clients that see them return time after time. L Square Construction boasts large team of highly talented professionals who will satisfy all needs with a customer service level that goes above and beyond its competitors.“We’re a team of fully certified professionals who tackle everything from complex projects to simpler operations,” says Vice President of L Square Construction, Brian Leung. “Fueled by our commitment to excellence, we go the extra mile to make sure clients are completely satisfied with our work – including the fact that we don’t make any profit off the sale of any materials we use. This is unheard of in our industry.”To ensure full client satisfaction, L Square Construction has assembled a team of highly qualified industry professionals that go above and beyond, including interior designers, general contractors, architects, and engineers. These professionals serve as the company’s in-house group of experts, each with licenses to practice in the state of California. Not only that, but the team also supports clients in obtaining building permits – a task that can be overwhelming, challenging, and time-consuming.“Our aim is to do anything we can to make our clients feel happy and stress-free when it comes to their home renovation,” Leung states. “Give us a call today so we can chat about your next project!”For more information about L Square Construction, please visit https://www.lscontractor.com/ About L Square ConstructionL Square Construction is a well-respected home remodeling company that provides various contracting services, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, ADU, landscape design, engineering drawing, architectural drawing, and interior design. The company predominantly services clients located in sunny Orange County and Irvine, California.