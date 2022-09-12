Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s Fall Operating System Releases

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support Apple’s iOS 16 release, which was made available to users today. Jamf’s support for all of Apple’s new operating systems the day they become available ensures organizations have consistent and reliable support that promotes immediate upgrades if an organization should do so. Through extensive testing of Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases across its solution portfolio. Jamf will continue to offer same-day support for Apple’s macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16 when they become available.



Through Jamf’s same-day support of Apple’s latest operating systems, organizations experience many benefits including:

Protection from security vulnerabilities - Old versions of software present greater potential for security vulnerabilities and it is best to have users upgrade to the latest operating systems to protect against data breaches and system vulnerabilities.

Minimize downtime - Customers who don't have reliable same-day support can't take advantage of the OS upgrades available and this may cause existing workflows to break resulting in end users experiencing downtime.

Integrations remain intact - Organizations that use Apple services like Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager need vendors that support these Apple services to ensure existing workflows function as expected.

Keeping end users productive - Apple operating systems introduce new features that support greater efficiency and productivity for organizations. Same-day support allows customers to access these features and accelerate their usage.

Keeping end users happy - The ease of upgrading to new operating systems, combined with compelling new functionality, motivates many customers to update to the new software the day it goes live. In turn, users expect to be able to successfully update their devices the day a new operating system becomes available. By accelerating and supporting new key workflows and features from Apple, Jamf ensures customers' expectations are met.

Extending the value of Apple technology - Compatibility is key to preparing for Apple upgrades, providing same-day support that is both compatible and secure on day one allows customers to get the most out of their Apple technology.

“We are proud to deliver yet another year of same-day support for Apple’s latest operating systems,” said Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy at Jamf. “IT and security teams using Jamf can be confident that critical management and security workflows will remain intact as their users upgrade to the latest operating system.”

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

