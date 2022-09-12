Submit Release
Ambassador Hussain’s Travel to Türkiye

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain is on travel to Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye, on September 10-14. During his trip, Ambassador Hussain will meet with Turkish government leaders and engage with civil society groups and religious communities on a range of bilateral and human rights issues. Follow Ambassador Hussain and the Office of International Religious Freedom on Facebook and on Twitter @IRF_Ambassador and @StateIRF.

For media inquiries, please contact IRFPress@state.gov.

