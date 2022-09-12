Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2022

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  August   YTD - August Beginning
Inventory
  2022 2021 %Chg   2022 2021 %Chg Aug 2022
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 13,880 16,518 -16.0   127,127 154,355 -17.6 65,478
  40 < 100 HP 5,871 6,328 -7.2   43,734 50,051 -12.6 24,430
  100+ HP 1,999 1,793 11.5   15,759 14,065 12.0 7,316
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,750 24,639 -11.7   186,620 218,471 -14.6 97,224
4WD Farm Tractors 257 290 -11.4   1,890 2,021 -6.5 408
Total Farm Tractors 22,007 24,929 -11.7   188,510 220,492 -14.5 97,632
Self-Prop Combines 790 628 25.8   3,654 3,558 2.7 1,172
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Contact: Aaron Raasch


