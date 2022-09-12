Impact Roofing & Construction Discusses Why Evans, GA Homeowners Should Consider Installing Gutter Guards

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Impact Roofing & Construction is an Evans, Georgia-based company that has been providing reliable exterior services to those in the Augusta area for over 20 years. During this time, this locally owned and operated company has expanded its services to go well beyond just doing roofing work. That includes being one of the Augusta area’s most reputable gutter installation and repair companies. To go along with that, the company is now installing special devices called gutter guards that go over gutters and provide homeowners with several additional benefits. That’s a subject that the company owner, Will Neuhaus, wanted to talk more about.

He started by saying why homeowners should strongly consider installing gutter guards over their existing gutters. The most obvious reason is that these specially designed meshed overlays will prevent leaves and other debris from collecting inside of a homeowner’s gutters and that will mean they need to be cleaned out less often. This will also prevent gutter damming which can lead to improper roof water runoff and allow rain runoff to reach structural roof areas where it can do damage. He also mentioned that preventing leaves from collecting in gutters will also help prevent mice, insecst, and other pest infestations, along with the potential damage to the surrounding building structural areas that often go along with that. Installing gutter guards can also help avoid home structural fires during the dry season, eliminate premature rusting of gutters & downspouts, and take away the excess weight and stress that wet leaves building up in gutters cause. Impact Roofing & Construction owner stated that gutter guards can be installed over any type of gutter material, but he highly recommends that they are installed in tandem with gutters made from aluminum. This will put in place a gutter guard system that will not only be very effective when it comes to keeping even smaller size debris out of gutters and downspouts, but it will also make for an extremely durable way to effectively channel water off a roof. He also pointed out that their website has a section that discusses how to select gutter guards (or gutter screens or gutter covers as they are sometimes called). He also went on to mention that Impact is the perfect choice to install gutter guards on any home gutter system in Evans, GA, and surrounding areas as they have knowledgeable and experienced installation techs working for them. They are also a fully licensed and insured contractor that has a reputation for standing behind their work.

Rave reviews of their gutter repair & installation and other exterior services have become the norm for Impact Roofing & Construction. Here is just one such review from Tricia Cranford: "Wonderful experience with Impact from start to finish! Taylor O’Neal was extremely helpful and the crew was on time, well mannered and hard working! Highly recommend this company!" The company has an impressive 4.9 out of a possible 5-stars on its Google Business Profile listing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjVX343zXxQ

Those that would like to know more regarding gutter guards Evans GA or any of the other exterior services that Impact Roofing & Construction offers can get in touch with them by phone, email, or by using the contact form that can be found on the company website

###

For more information about Impact Roofing & Construction, contact the company here:



Impact Roofing & Construction

Will Neuhaus

(706) 833-6775

office@impactroofingconstruction.com

453 Columbia Industrial Blvd Suite 5

Evans, GA 30809

Will Neuhaus