Youth pheasant hunt scheduled Oct. 1 in Salmon

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a youth pheasant hunt in Salmon on Saturday, October 1.    

Designed for youth ages 10-17, the event is free and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.      

The youth will begin their day at the Fish and Game office learning about pheasants and safely hunting with dogs.  They will then move to the Lemhi Shooting range to learn about shotgun safety and practice their shotgun shooting skills.  The day will conclude as they spend the afternoon hunting pheasants on private land near Salmon.  

Youth participants must have a valid hunting license or Hunting Passport, and be accompanied by an adult for the entire day. 

“The hunt will provide a great opportunity for youth to gain skills and learn from experienced hunters, says Krystal Smith, Fish and Game hunter education coordinator.  “Plus, it will be a lot of fun and we hope to provide a great experience for the kids.”   

The hunt is limited to 15 youth and registration is required by calling 208-756-2271 or visiting the Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North in Salmon.  

This event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Lemhi Shooting Range, Cockrell Family Ranch, and local volunteers.      

