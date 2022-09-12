Ronn Torossian On Increasing a Company's Twitter Audience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, says out of every metric that companies can track on Twitter, one of the most important is the impressions that companies generate on the content that they're sharing. This metric helps companies get a better idea of the reach of their content when it's combined with some of the other available metrics. Twitter impressions are simply the number of people that have seen a company's tweets, represented by the number of impressions. Whenever a tweet appears on a user's timeline, it's regarded to have been seen by that user, whether that person has actually read the tweet or opened it up to get more information. Companies that understand how important their Twitter impressions are can figure out different ways to increase their target audience on the platform by creating more relevant content that's going to cater to the different stages of the buying journey of the customers.

Consistency

Torossian adds the key to finding an audience on Twitter in the first place is by sharing content on the platform and getting other people interested in the company. Although most companies want to focus on sharing brand-related content, the content that a company should be sharing on Twitter shouldn't be related to the brand, which means sharing content such as industry updates or educational pieces of content. To get the best results, companies first need to get a better understanding of the target audience, the types of content they want to see, as well as the types of tweets they are most interested in. As a company starts learning more about what the target audience wants to see, it can start changing and adapting its content strategy for the platform.

Hashtags

One of the useful tools that people can use on Twitter are hashtags, however, it's important for companies to invest some time to learn which ones are going to work best for the company. Hashtags can help companies get introduced to brand new potential customers that are interested in what the company has to provide them with. People on the platform can search through tweets using different hashtags, which can lead them to the company and its content and increase the number of times the company's content is seen on the platform.

Schedule

Today, social media platforms and the Internet, in general, tend to be filled with so much information that it's difficult for anyone to know where they can begin their journey. However, despite all the noise, companies can still effectively reach their target audiences as long as they keep to a content-sharing schedule, including on Twitter. Put simply, if a company starts sharing content on Twitter at specific times a day, those pieces of content will be a lot more likely to be seen by the target audience, which means generating more impressions. The best time for a company to share content on each social media platform is going to be different according to the platform, as well as the target audience and the industry of the company. Fortunately, there is an easy way for companies to figure out the times of day when their followers are the most active, which is simply by looking at the Twitter analytics tools.