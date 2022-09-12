Hispanic Heritage Month Art Sale Event
Hispanic Heritage Month $500 online art sale featuring Works by C-Note featured in, "Black Love, Brown Pride: How Black Artists Honor Latinos in Art."SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith announces a Hispanic Heritage Month $500 online art sale by California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker of his wall art prints featured in "Black Love, Brown Pride: How Black Artists Honor Latinos in Art."
The $500 represents 10% of these Works retail value, $5,000. The 10% pays homage to the October 10th, 2012, 10-year anniversary of the Agreement to End All Hostilities (AEAH).
The AEAH was a prison initiative inside California's Security Housing Unit (SHU), at Pelican Bay State Prison to end all Statewide racial hostilities amongst prisonerss not in Protective Custody (PC) nor on a Sensitive Needs Yard (SNY). The AEAH led to California ending its practice of long-term solitary confinement.
C-Note who is the world's most prolific prisoner artist has become the most important Emerging artist in the last 5 years. His Works have changed lives, saved lives, and have raised millions of dollars for rehabilitation or restoration. www.cnote.org
Also included in this collection will be an original work created solely in honor of this year's 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage Month Art Sale Event - Official Website
https://hispanic-heritage.pixels.com/
