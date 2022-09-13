Ronn Torossian On Latest Trends in Public Relations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to PR insider Ronn Torossian, the way that a company is perceived by its target audience is what public relations are all about. Through effective public relations efforts, companies can spread the image that they worked hard to develop and maintain, as well as make any sort of bad press a lot less important for the customers. However, companies also have to keep track of all of the different changes and trends in the public relations industry to ensure that they achieve success and get a market advantage.

Thought Leadership

Although thought leadership as a public relations strategy has been popular and effective in the last few years, it still is today and it's going to continue to remain that way because it helps companies improve their overall content marketing in public relations efforts and gain a competitive advantage. Given how competitive most sales environments have gotten as of late, consumers have had a very difficult time differentiating between all of the different solutions and brands that are available to them. Fortunately, one of the best ways for companies to distinguish themselves and grab the attention of the target audience is through thought leadership efforts.

Podcasts

Ronn Torossian says more and more companies have started relying on podcasts as of late because they are a very unique way for businesses to grab and then keep the attention of the target audience, as they tend to be personalized, easy to consume, and less intrusive compared to other types of content and media. According to research, the number of daily podcast listeners has been increasing over the last few years and is going to continue to do so. That means companies can rely on different types of podcasts that are relevant to them, their industry, and their target audiences for developing a stronger relationship with the audience, securing guest spots, and providing native advertising opportunities.

Social Media Engagement

The way that companies market themselves has been changing especially with the prevalence of all the different social media platforms that are available to both brands and customers. However, the issue with social media platforms and the way that companies use them is the fact that most companies tend to rely on social platforms to simply promote themselves and their solutions. Instead, what companies need to do on social media platforms is to use them as a two-way communication effort with their audiences. After all, consumers truly appreciate when a company cares about them and what they need or want to see, and one of the best ways for companies to show that they care is through social media platforms, and specifically getting the target audience involved with what the company is sharing on those platforms.

TikTok

Finally, the global pandemic caused a lot of growth for several different social media platforms, but the biggest growth was from TikTok. That's why many companies started putting TikTok at the top of their public relations and communication efforts to generate more attention and engagement with their target audiences. After all, it's predicted that nearly 2 billion people will be using the platform each month by the end of the year, which is why it's so important for companies to start utilizing TikTok as part of their public relations efforts to be able to target all of those potential customers a lot more effectively.