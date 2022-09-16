Ronn Torossian on Adapting PR Efforts to Social Media Platforms

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, the global pandemic forced a lot of changes all over the world, as plenty of companies were forced to work remotely, which made generating insight and monitoring the metrics for the performance of their public relations campaigns a bit more difficult. As both public relations efforts and social media efforts are based on communication efforts, companies can rely on social media platforms to amplify their PR messages and make sure they're reaching a lot more people in the target audience because all of the messages that a company shares on social media platforms are in real-time. However, before a company can use social media platforms as part of its public relations campaigns, it's important to adapt the PR strategy to support social media platforms in the first place.

Research

Torossian says the first step in making sure that a company's public relations efforts are going to fit well on social media platforms is to figure out what has previously worked well for the company on those platforms. That means companies have to analyze any of the media coverage they've previously received to see which journalists, reporters, influencers, and media outlets have talked about the company and its solutions. To fully research and evaluate past public relations efforts, companies must think about which strategies were effective in the past and which ones weren't, as well as the time and money that the business invested in each one. Companies also need to figure out a way to demonstrate the performance of their public relations efforts on social media platforms and define what they're going to consider to be a successful effort. It's also important for companies to think about which people and outlets they want to target in the future and begin developing relationships with them, as well as figure out new angles to share their newsworthy stories with the public.

Audience

The next step is making sure that the company fully understands its target audience on the social media platforms of choice so that the company will be able to communicate with that audience a lot more effectively. Many companies that have been relying on marketing efforts for a long time tend to overlook this step as they believe they're already familiar with their target audience, however, consumer behaviors and habits tend to change over time, which is why it's important for businesses to continue keeping track of them. To get a more in-depth understanding of the target audience, companies have to think about the demographic and psychographic information they already have about the consumers and research the audience's beliefs, pain points, values, habits, and more. Once a company has all of that information at hand, it's time to take a step back and figure out the best way the business can promote itself and its solutions with the newfound information in a way that caters to the needs of the target audience.

Tools

Finally, companies have to use the right tools to more effectively communicate with the target audience. That includes tools that will help the company create and distribute social media content from its public relations campaigns, collaborative platforms for the employees to be able to stay in touch and successfully work together, and more.