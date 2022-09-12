12.1% CAGR, Automated Guided Vehicle Market worth $21.3 Billion by 2027 | Siemens, YUNEEC, Boeing, Airbus

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report, By Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Pallet Trucks, and Others), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Vision Guidance, and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Semiconductors & Electronics, Aviation, E-commerce, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

An Automated Guided Vehicle, otherwise known as an autonomous mobile robot, is an autonomous vehicle that follows long wires and lines that have been marked on the floor. Its purpose is to guide people through an area. The robot can also use magnets and radio waves to navigate. This type of car is still a few years away from being fully functional, although it has the potential to revolutionize the transportation industry. The AGV uses permanent magnets that are placed along the bottom of the vehicle to determine its bearing and location. These anchoring points allow the robot to move freely throughout the facility and are crucial to its success.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global automated guided vehicle market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 21.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2020 and 2027.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Automated Guided Vehicle market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for AGVs in the e-commerce sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive growth of the global automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce warehouses have started adopting automated guided vehicles, in order to reduce human contact and curb the spread of the virus. These vehicles were especially useful during the lockdown across various countries where companies had to shut down their operations temporarily. For instance, in August 2021, DS Smith partnered with Mitsubishi to implement automated guided vehicles named electric Rocla in fully automated warehouse.

However, high installation and maintenance costs combined with a lack of flexibility and obstacle resistance in AGVs are expected to restrain growth of the global automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Type:

◘ Tow Vehicles

◘ Unit Load Carriers

◘ Forklift Trucks

◘ Assembly Line Vehicles

◘ Pallet Trucks

◘ Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Technology:

◘ Laser Guidance

◘ Magnetic Guidance

◘ Inductive Guidance

◘ Optical Tape Guidance

◘ Vision Guidance

◘ Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, Industry:

◘ Automotive

◘ Metals & Heavy Machinery

◘ Food & Beverages

◘ Chemicals

◘ Healthcare

◘ Semiconductors & Electronics

◘ Aviation,

◘ E-commerce

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Takeaways

◘ The global automated guided vehicles market is growing rapidly, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for automation solutions in material handling processes across industries. For instance, in December 2020, Continental, a German technology company, developed autonomous transport vehicles to boost the efficiency of its production.

◘ Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global automated guided vehicle market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for material handling equipment across the region.

◘ Key companies involved in the global automated guided vehicle market are BALYO, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, inVia Robotics, Inc., JBT, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, SSI Schaefer, and Toyota Material Handling.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

◘ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

◘ Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

◘ Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

◘ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

◘ Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

◘ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

◘ To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Reasons to buy the report:

○ To provide a comprehensive picture of the Automated Guided Vehicle market, illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecasting of the market have been undertaken based on type, offering, deployment, process, industry, and region.

○ In order to offer comprehensive insights into the Automated Guided Vehicle market, a value chain analysis has been completed.

○ This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicle market's major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

○ The study includes important participants, a comprehensive analysis of their income streams, and a full competitive landscape of the market.

