UTV Crash with Injured Passenger

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen

603-271-3361

September 12, 2022

Milford, NH – On September 10, at approximately 5:23 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police of an individual injured in a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) crash. The UTV had rolled over near Miles Slip Road in Milford and the passenger was seriously injured. Upon notification, members of Milford EMS, Milford Police Department, and Milford Fire Department responded.

Leading up to the crash the UTV was making a U-turn at a slow speed while simultaneously going over a rock and braking at the same time, which caused the UTV to roll over. The UTV was operated by Michael Derry from Milford, NH. The injured passenger was identified as Thomas Bemis, of Merrimack, NH. Neither rider was wearing a helmet, but both were wearing their seat belts. The rollover caused serious but non-life threating injuries to Bemis. Bemis had a laceration to his head and injuries to his arms and shoulder from the accident. After the crash, Derry immediately began trying to stop the bleeding from Mr. Bemis’ head and called 911. Due to the extent of the injuries, Bemis was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua. From there he was flown to Mass General Hospital for further treatment.

When recreating on a UTV, New Hampshire Fish and Game recommends that drivers and passengers wear the recommended safety equipment, to be mindful of all potential hazards, and to operate within your own limits. Fish and Game also wants to remind everyone to always wear a helmet.

No further information available at this time.