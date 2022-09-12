OHRV Crash on River Loop Trail

CONTACT:

September 11, 2022

Weare, NH – On September 11, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a dirt bike crash in the town of Weare. The area of the crash was on the River Loop Trail, a part of the Hopkinton-Everett OHRV riding area. Weare Fire and Rescue, Weare Police, and a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the crash.

Courtney Dawson, of Henniker, NH, was riding her dirt bike when she attempted to operate over an obstacle in the trail when she then overcorrected and struck a tree. Dawson was transported to Concord Hospital where she received treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

NH Fish and Game reminds riders to operate an OHRV at reasonable speeds for the existing conditions, trails, and the operator’s experience.