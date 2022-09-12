Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Research Report, 2031 | Developments, Analysis and Forecast

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

aluminum curtain wall market is estimated to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aluminum Curtain Wall Market," The aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at $35.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $73.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Key companies profiled in the aluminum curtain wall market forecast report include Apogee Enterprises, Inc., C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation, DMC Global (Arcadia, Inc.), Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., Hansen Group, Kawneer, Inc., Petra Aluminum, Reynaers Aluminum, and Technal UK.

Commonly observed aluminum curtain wall types include stick built, semi-unitized, and unitized. Among these, the unitized segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its ability to be installed quickly. Further, the new construction segment under the under the installations registered a higher revenue in 2021, owing to increased demand for new buildings. In addition, the market is analyzed among different end-users of aluminum curtain wall, which includes residential and commercial buildings. The market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization. However, the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials used for manufacturing aluminum curtain wall constraints the aluminum curtain wall market growth.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global aluminum curtain wall market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown with high CAGR, owing to rise in construction of commercial buildings.

The rise in global population and rapid urbanization propel the growth of the building construction sector; thereby, driving demand in aluminum curtain wall market. Further, aluminum curtain wall is light in weight, easy to manufacture, and resistant to corrosion. This is one of the major factors driving the demand for aluminum curtain wall over other façade options.

Furthermore, on the basis of end-user industry, the commercial buildings segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for commercial buildings fueled by increasing job opportunities in service sector, and rising urbanization.

Key manufacturers in the market are adopting various strategies to sustain the competition in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Extech/Exterior Technologies Inc., acquired Las Vegas, U.S. based Martin Metal LLC. This acquisition will enhance the market reach as well as product portfolio including building façade, and dynamic wall systems of Extech/Exterior Technologies Inc.; thereby, increasing its profitability.

However, various manufacturers in the aluminum curtain wall market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India, during the pandemic lockdown. This break directly impacted sales of aluminum curtain wall manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for aluminum curtain wall; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

