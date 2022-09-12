Phase II of Elsewedy Electric Industrial Complex: Elsewedy Electric Launches Its Transformers Factory in Tanzania

Leveraging Tanzania’s strategic location, turning it into a regional hub for electrical products The factory's production capacity is 2,500 transformers yearly

DAR ES SALAM, NO SELECTION, TANZANIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hon. January Makamba, Minister of Energy-Tanzania, and H.E. Mohamed Abu El Wafaa, the Ambassador of Egypt to Tanzania, inaugurated phase two of Elsewedy Electric Industrial Complex, with the attendance of Eng. Ibrahim Qamar, Managing Director, Elsewedy Electric East Africa, amongst other senior management and regional stakeholders of Elsewedy Electric, the leading integrated infrastructure solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa.

During the ceremony, the transformers factory was launched, ushering the beginning of the second phase of Elsewedy Electric Industrial Complex in the East African country, and marking the latest step in establishing the complex as a regional manufacturing and exporting hub for wires & cables, transformers, meters, and insulators. The Tanzanian Minister of Energy, H.E January Makamba said “Having the second phase of this huge industrial complex inaugurated within nine months of inaugurating the first phase proves that Elsewedy Electric is a real partner willing to exploit the favorable business climate in Tanzania and supporting the inter-African collaboration.

Ambassador Mohamed Abu El Wafaa expressed his pleasure at participating in the opening of the second phase of the Elsewedy Electric Industrial Complex in Tanzania and praised Elsewedy Electric's efforts to boost its investment in the highest priority economic sectors of the Tanzanian Government, In this regard, he explained the company's participation in the Egyptian alliance implementing the Julius Nyerere hydropower dam project, This is consistent with the Egyptian Government's interest in encouraging Egyptian companies to invest in various fields in Tanzania.

The Transformers factory covers an area of 5,000 m2 and has a production capacity of up to 2,500 Oil Immersed Distribution Transformers per year, serving several applications including distribution grids, pole mounted, and pad-mounted, in addition to auxiliary transformers.

H.E. Hon. President of the Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan inaugurated the first phase of Elsewedy Industrial Complex last December, the wires and cables factory. The cables factory is built on 35,000m2, with a capacity of up to 1,200 tons per month, catering equally to the local market and exporting to the region.

In his speech via video link, Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy, President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric said launching the transformers factory is a further step in line with Elsewedy Electric's strategy of sustainable investment in Tanzania and whole Africa.

“We are on a mission in Tanzania to empower better lives in the local communities through our investment and expansion plans. The new factory will add more direct and indirect jobs and manufacture local resources to meet the needs of the market locally and abroad. This achievement demonstrates Elsewedy Electric's vision of taking advantage of the favorable investment climate in the United Tanzania as a strongly qualified country to become an economic hub and regional transit point, particularly in the East and South Africa region.

Our growing presence in Tanzania is a testimony of the close friendship between Egypt and Tanzania and their ever-expanding relations in different fields,” he said.

Built on 120,100 square meters in Kigamboni, Tanzania, the complex comprises several manufacturing facilities, currently cables, wires, and transformers, to be followed by PVC, meters, and a logistics center, as well as an expansion of the Cables and Transformers factories to accommodate a wider portfolio. The complex will produce the solutions and equipment necessary for the industrialization strategy of Tanzania 2025, also offering a technical training academy to provide innovative technical education and vocational training programs with international standards to skill and train aspiring employees and feed the growing labor market in the developing nation. The investment will reach more than USD 50 million upon completion, with a plan to create 1,500 jobs for the Tanzanian people.

Having started manufacturing wires and cables in December 2021, the company now has distributors in 3 regions across Tanzania in Lakezone Mwanza, Dar Es Salaam, and Dodoma, as well as exporting to Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, DRC, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Eng. Ibrahim Qamar, Managing Director, Elsewedy Electric East Africa, expressed Elsewedy Electric’s keenness to support the growth of industrialization in Tanzania. “Launching the transformers factory following the wires and cables opens another opportunity for Elsewedy Electric to transfer expertise and build capacities of the local talents in line with the historical friendly relations between Egypt and Tanzania. We have a strong belief in the potential of Tanzania and Africa, and we will keep exploring and developing opportunities that support the industrialization strategy of Tanzania 2025.”

Elsewedy Electric’s cooperation with the government of Tanzania has been ongoing for years. In 2018, together with the Arab Contractors and the Tanzanian Electric Supply Company, Elsewedy Electric had embarked on a massive project to construct the largest hydropower station in Tanzanian history – the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Dam. The project is expected to provide an annual average of 6,300 GWh of electricity, which would help millions of Tanzanians live and prosper.

About ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

Elsewedy Electric (EGX: SWDY.CA) is a leader in integrated infrastructure solutions, focused on delivering turnkey projects on fast-track basis. For over 80 years, Elsewedy Electric has been committed to sustainable solutions that create opportunities, support communities & strengthen economies. Across Africa, the Middle East & Asia, the company operates in 5 business lines: wire, cable, & accessories, electrical products, engineering & construction, digital solutions, and infrastructure investments. Elsewedy Electric employs 17,000 people, operating in 48 international offices and 31 production facilities, exporting to over 110 countries worldwide.

Headquartered in Egypt, Elsewedy Electric announced revenue of EGP 60.5 billion with a net profit of EGP 3.5 billion in December 2021.

News about Elsewedy Electric is available on www.elsewedyelectric.com