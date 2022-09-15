AdMass Rewards is a game-changing companion for Shopify store owners
AdMass Rewards is helping store owners organically grow their brand by exchanging discounts for social media posts.
AdMass Rewards is most useful for stores that want to increase their store's traffic and heighten brand awareness. The AdMass Rewards app targets several key areas to help scale Shopify businesses.
— Yuri Kaplan, AdMass, Founder & CEO
The way it works is simple: when a customer makes a social media post recommending the store, the customer receives a discount. Discount codes incentivize customers to make more purchases and make it less likely they will abandon their carts. This helps grow brand awareness for a Shopify store because each customer’s post is exposed to their friends and family. Friends and family are far more likely to trust the recommendation of someone they know rather than traditional advertising channels, such as ads and influencers.
Yuri Kaplan, Founder and CEO of AdMass, wanted to find a way of engaging interested customers in a non-invasive way. As opposed to intrusive pop-ups that can potentially put off customers, AdMass only engages customers with discounts if they have spent enough time on the store to show genuine interest.
“This pop-up engages users while browsing stores; it doesn't engage on the homepage. So, it's not invasive. What AdMass is trying to do here is create an environment where the person is already browsing the site. They might be looking at the products, AdMass detects interest, and then pops up a discount code in exchange for a social media post. The user enters their email, and they're provided an image and a caption that they can post. They post and instantly get a discount so they can keep shopping,” said Kaplan.
In an increasingly digitized world, with more and more individuals looking for supplemental income or work-from-home options, competition is at an all-time high. Shopify store numbers have grown by over 200% since 2020 with over 2.5 million new shops created since March 2020.
In a crowded marketplace, gaining value-added traffic through trusted sources can provide the competitive edge your business needs.
Posts by everyday consumers recommending your brand are 5-times more likely to drive a purchase than influencers.
“We are ultimately about delivering value. AdMass Rewards is most useful for stores that want to increase their store’s traffic and heighten brand awareness. So, say they have ten customers, if two or three customers post, then it might lead to four or five of their followers to visit the store and so forth. Where AdMass delivers value is in snowballing growth for store owners,” said Kaplan.
AdMass eliminates the need to spend money on inefficient methods of traditional advertising. By advertising through real people, the only cost for stores are discount codes, which still bring in revenue.
By turning customers into brand advocates, AdMass generates organic, valuable, and trust-worthy advertising. The app is free to try and functionally covers the basis of several potential plugins such as collecting an email address list and upselling.
AdMass Rewards has received rave reviews since its April launch and is currently used by nearly 200 Shopify stores. It is a must-have companion for Shopify store owners looking for that extra edge in a competitive digital marketplace.
