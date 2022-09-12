Polymers Market is estimated to be US$ 838.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Global Polymers Market, By Type (Thermosets, Thermoplastics, Elastomers and Others), By Application (Food Packaging, Floor Coverings, Automobile Parts, Grocery Bags, Textile Fibers, Electronics, Medical Devices, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polymers Market accounted for US$ 522.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 838.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Polymers are used widely all over the world in every variety of industries. Polymers are classified into thermoplastics which is plastic polymer or plastomer. Thermoplastics are high viscosity, having recycling properties, high energy absorption in case of any damage occur, thermoplastics materials are weldable, conditionally solvent resistant, etc. Thermosets are polymers that retain their shape and condition after curing due to cross linking. Thermosets are used in electrical installations because of its chemical and mechanical resistance properties at high temperatures. Thermosets includes epoxy resins, polyester, paints and surface coatings. Thermosets have low viscosity, high solvent resistance, high fixture effort, limited recycling properties, etc. Elastomers includes natural rubber, neoprene, silicone, polyurethanes. Elastomers are used in rubber bands, belts, prosthetics, baby pacifiers and natural items. Global economic growth and standard living has resulted in increasing purchasing power by individuals which has given rise in growth of market.

The report “ Global Polymers Market, By Type (Thermosets, Thermoplastics, Elastomers and Others), By Application (Food Packaging, Floor Coverings, Automobile Parts, Grocery Bags, Textile Fibers, Electronics, Medical Devices, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

In 2021, (NIH), recent advancements in functional polymer materials had great potential in applications in water treatment technologies, energy storage and production, renewable energies, and biomedical. The natural and synthetic functional polymers had become the milestone for environmental, biomedical applications and diverse energy. The natural and synthetic functional polymers had become the guaranteed and optimistic promising future.

In 2020, (NIH), recent advancements in Bioplastics had great potential in applications like biodegradation. Advancement in drug delivery systems with specific design of nanoparticles which are based on biodegradable polymers have potential applications in tissue engineering.

Analyst View:

Growth in economy and world population has given potential increase in purchasing products by individual. Use of polymers in healthcare, water treatment technology, daily use products and variety of industries had given rise in growth in market. As a result, the technological advancement in biodegradable polymers will give the boosts in the market till forecast period.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Polymers Market accounted for US$ 522.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 838.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The Global Polymers Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Polymers Market is segmented into Thermosets, Thermoplastics, Elastomers and others.

Based on Application, Global Polymers Market is segmented into Food Packaging, Floor Coverings, Automobile Parts, Grocery Bags, Textile Fibers, Electronics, Medical Devices, and others.

By Region, the Global Polymers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Polymers Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Polymers Market includes, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Inc., Arkema, Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd., LG Chemicals Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries, SABIC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shandoug Nuoer Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastic Corporation, Kao Corporation, Sanyo Chemicals Industries Ltd., etc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

