IRS Awards Brillient a Pilot Contract to Modernize Submission Processing

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation announced today that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office (EDCMO) has awarded them a phase 1 contract for its Pilot IRS Submission Processing Modernization (SPM) initiative.

Brillient will provide the IRS with digital transformation and solutions engineering expertise, including processing automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digitalization of incoming mail envelopes and contents, including remittances. We are privileged to continue our support for the IRS, which began 12 years ago with one of our first government contracts.   

"We are excited to offer the IRS a digital mailroom solution by combining our proven digitalization capabilities with industry leading mail processing technology," said Ed Burrows, Vice President of Intelligent Solutions.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with the American people and businesses.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

703-994-4232

Julia.Brainin@brillient.net

