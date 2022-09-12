Multi Modal Imaging Market Overview: 2022, Detailed Analysis by Size, Revenue Growth, and Development Strategies

Emergen Research Logo

Industry Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increased usage of multi-modal imaging due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe

Technological advancements in in multi-modal imaging modalities for diagnostics and increasing investment in research and development activities are key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multi-modal imaging market size reached USD 2.17 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The widespread use of fusion imaging in a variety of clinical departments has prompted the development of hybrid multimodal imaging modalities such as PET/CT, MR/CT, SPECT/CT, and CT/CT, as well as a new clinical environment in which practitioners from different specialty areas work collaboratively to improve diagnosis and reporting accuracy for various diseases. Additionally, rapid development can be attributable to a number of causes, including the implementation of new imaging technologies such as advanced contrast agents, computer-assisted programs, and image fusion approaches as well as an increasing elderly patient population who are more susceptible to chronic diseases with co-morbidities like cardiovascular diseases, which are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market. The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1063

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Clinical research laboratories segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This type of imaging modality is useful in preclinical research as it allows for reliable detection of chemical efficacy in animals with high sensitivity and resolution, thus allowing identification, development, and improvement of therapeutic drug candidates. As a result, the development of multi-modality imaging facilities in clinical research settings is expected to improve existing capabilities for in vivo imaging of drug distribution and interactions with specific targets.

Multi-modal imaging market in Europe is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing research & development activities and government-funded research grants in the field of multimodal imaging. For instance, COMULIS - Correlated Multimodal Imaging in Life Sciences is a COST Action sponsored by the European Union with the goal of fostering much-needed collaborations in order to make CMI a more common practice. Furthermore, The European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) and the European Society of Radiology (ESR) conducted a survey among their individual membership to collect information about the status of multimodality imaging in their facilities that revealed significant adoption of the existing practice of multimodality imaging in Europe, thus promoting multimodality imaging research and integrating it into clinical practice.

PET-CT systems segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Merging of anatomical and functional data collected concurrently by the hybrid scanner is the foundation of PET/CT enables doctors to obtain more reliable information, with which to diagnose or treat a patient by integrating anatomy captured by CT with functions and processes recorded by PET. Furthermore, the resultant image is made up of co-registered scans, which means they were all taken using the same procedures and with the extra benefit of the patient resting in same position for both PET and CT. Several new revolutionary technologies such as continuous data gathering and bed motion, as well as greater picture resolutions, were released last year, highlighting advancements over prior generations of PET/CT. Companies have recently developed and introduced many technological advances in PET/CT (positron emission tomography/computed tomography) systems.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, General Electric Company, United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Infraredx Inc., IBM corporation, Canon Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Spectrum Dynamics Medical, and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Kft.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1063

Emergen Research has segmented the global multi-modal imaging market on the basis of technology type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

PET-CT systems

Pet-MRI systems

SPECT-CT systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Brain & Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Laboratories

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1063

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Multi Modal Imaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Multi Modal Imaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Multi Modal Imaging market.

Radical Highlights of the Multi Modal Imaging Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Multi Modal Imaging market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Multi Modal Imaging market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1063

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Biophotonics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/biophotonics-market-size-worth-usd-118-89-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/chronic-rhinosinusitis-market-size-worth-usd-3508-0-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/diabetic-ketoacidosis-market-size-worth-usd-1973-6-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Advanced Wound Care Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/advanced-wound-care-market-size-worth-usd-20-42-billion-by-2027-/

Biologics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/biologics-market-size-worth-usd-567-96-billion-in-2028/

Cancer Immunotherapy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cancer-immunotherapy-market-size-worth-usd-153-03-billion-by-2027-/

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/clinical-decision-support-systems-market-size-worth-usd-2-406-2-million-by-2027-/

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/deep-brain-stimulation-systems-market-size-worth-usd-2-122-8-million-by-2027-/

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/metastatic-urothelial-carcinoma-market-size-worth-usd-2-71-billion-by-2027-/

Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market-size-worth-usd-3-98-billion-by-2027-/

About Us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Multi Modal Imaging Market Size Worth USD 3.19 Billion in 2030