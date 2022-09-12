Viettel Selects Infinera Synchronization Solution to Support 5G Rollout Across Vietnam

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Viettel Network Corporation – member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers 5G services with ease, high resiliency, and high performance across its distribution network.



As Viettel Networks modernizes its network for 5G, improving synchronization distribution performance is critical to providing improved network performance and customer experience. Infinera’s OTC2.0 is a standalone synchronization technology that can be deployed across virtually all DWDM networks from any vendor to ensure timing and synchronization of cell towers is seamless and meets the demanding performance criteria required by 5G applications even in challenging fiber environments. Viettel selected Infinera’s OTC2.0 solution for its superior performance and leading resiliency capabilities.

“Resilient and accurate synchronization performance enables us to fully utilize our most valuable asset, our spectrum,” said Mr. Dao Xuan Tung, Project Leader of Research and Implementation of Time/Phase Synchronization System for 5G Network at Viettel. “Infinera’s OTC2.0 solution will enable us to deploy a comprehensive 5G network and deliver superior solutions to our customers.”

“Synchronization requirements have become more stringent and more important for mobile operators like Viettel as they modernize their networks for 5G transport,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s synchronization capabilities enable both mobile network operators and wholesale carriers to deliver network-based synchronization with industry-leading high performance and resiliency.”

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

About Viettel Network Corporation

Viettel Network Corporation (Viettel Networks) is a member of Military Industry and Telecommunications Group, currently pioneering in deploying the latest technologies such as 5G network infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure (Cloud). technology, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data (Big Data).

In May 2019, Viettel successfully made the first 5G call, officially bringing Vietnam together with the world in 5G mobile technology. Viettel's mastery of the 5G system was marked by the first call on a 5G device researched and manufactured by Viettel in January 2020. On November 30, 2020, Viettel officially opened the earliest 5G service trial in Vietnam. Currently, Viettel has covered 5G in 27 provinces/cities in Vietnam with 189 5G station locations. It is expected that by the end of 2022, Viettel will cover 5G in 63 provinces/cities with 600 5G stations.

In August 2021, Viettel put into operation the two most modern open labs in Southeast Asia in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on 4.0 technology - Viettel Innovation Labs and became the 23rd telecommunications supplier in the world to deploy simultaneously deploying both the network and the Lab on 5G, IoT. According to the Global Mobile Operators Association (GSMA), Viettel Innovation Lab reaches the highest level of an international standard laboratory, including connection infrastructure (radio, core network), equipment (development kit) and application development environment (platform, server). At Viettel Innovation Lab, Viettel has successfully tested and established 5G data transmission speeds of more than 4.7Gb/s. This speed is 40 times higher than 4G speed and more than 3 times higher than normal 5G speed, making Viettel one of the fastest 5G telecommunications networks in Asia.

