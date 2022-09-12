Avenue Magazine Appoints Peter Davis as New Editor-in-Chief
EINPresswire.com/ -- (New York, NY) Avenue Magazine announces the appointment of Peter Davis as its new Editor-in-Chief. The first issue under his Editorial leadership will be the September / October 2022 edition of the magazine.
Peter Davis was born and raised in Manhattan. Previous positions have included Senior Editor for Paper and Features Director of The Daily Front Row. In addition, He was the founder and Editor in Chief of Observer Media's SCENE Magazine and also created 57 Newspaper. Most recently he was the Editor in Chief of L'Officiel.
Commenting on his appointment, Davis said, “I am thrilled to be joining Avenue Magazine, a publication I grew up with and have always loved. It feels like coming home. Since the 2018 acquisition of Avenue Magazine, the publication under its new ownership has never looked better or been a better read.”
His articles on fashion, design, celebrity, travel and society have been published in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, The Daily Beast among other publications. He scripted and produced video profiles for Vogue Italia and created and produced the "You Should Know" series on the website Guest of a Guest. He has also created specialized content for Mac Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Douglas Elliman, FlyXO, 53W53/Above MoMa, Express, Shape House and Swipecast.
Looking to his plans for future content for the publication Davis said. “I am excited to cover New York’s most fascinating people and the best city on the planet as well as Palm Beach, Florida and The Hamptons where NYC’s meritocracy migrate seasonally.”
ABOUT Avenue Magazine:
Avenue magazine is a bi-monthly print publication with an audited circulation of 50,000 and reaches the most influential of New Yorkers. Since the recent acquisition of Avenue, the magazine and website has become one of the most read and talked about publications in New York with features on the city’s most accomplished people.
Norah Lawlor
