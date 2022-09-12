Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market To Reach USD 144.12 Billion By 2026 – Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 31.31 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.9%, Market Trends – The advent of big data integration in social media.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market is forecast to reach USD 144.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The big data is a term that represented the large volume of data where it can be both structured and unstructured data, which are mounted for information. This large volume of data generate from different sources, mainly from marketing sales records or real-time sensor from IoT (Internet of Things). All the data are preprocessed by utilizing software tools. In big data, the data analysts totally emphasis on employment and harvesting of data. They are specialists in programming, database design, interface, and sensor configuration. Nowadays, data engineering registers into the autonomous vehicle design and configure in servos and exact control mechanism in self-driving vehicles. The big data and data engineering solutions are often applicable in GPS for information, cameras, and motion-sensing devices.

The market for Big Data and Data Engineering Services is influenced by the rising demand for social media applications, as well as in banking firms where the analytics are utilized for the calculative purposes. Retail and eCommerce also dwells in the area of big data where heavy data flow and analysis occurs every day. These pose as major drivers for the big data and data engineering market.

The population of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the utilization of Internet of Things is also increasing corresponding to the increasing use of retail as well as IT sectors. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market leaders. The booming economic growth of the eCommerce vendors with the development of social media is also driving the market growth for big data and data engineering services.

Top Profiled in the Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Report :

• Accenture

• Genpact

• Cognizant

• Infosys

• Capgemini

• NTT DATA

• Mphasis

• L&T Technology Services

• Hexaware

• Happiest Minds

Market Segmentation:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Data Modeling

• Data Integration

• Data Quality

• Analytics

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Marketing and Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Media and Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Government

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

