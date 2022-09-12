Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 13.2% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
The lung cancer therapeutics market is USD 42.24 bn by2025, CAGR of around 13.2% between 2019 & 2025. Cancer is a disease caused by an uncontrolled division of abnormal cells in a part of the body.”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer), By Treatment (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others), By Drug Class (Antimetabolites, Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors, Multikinase Inhibitors, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Internet, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025. According to the report, the global lung cancer therapeutics market was valued at USD 17.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 42.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.2% between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
Cancer is a disease caused by an uncontrolled division of abnormal cells in the part of the body. These extra cells slowly gather together to form a tissue mass called a tumor. It reduces the lung’s ability to supply oxygen to the lymphatic system and bloodstream. Some leading lung cancer causes are prolonged exposure to asbestos, cigar, cigarette, tobacco intake, pipe-smoking, exposure to pollution, and harmful radiation. The main symptoms of lung cancer are wheezing, coughing, chest pain, appetite loss, shortness of breath, and weight loss. The lung cancer therapeutics market is predicted to grow substantially, owing to the growing number of people suffering from lung cancer, rising number of smokers, increasing asbestos exposure, escalating demand for targeted therapies, presence of innovative and efficient drugs, and accelerating unhealthy lifestyle patterns. However, the high cost of drugs, the negative effects of radiation therapies and chemotherapies, and poor cancer diagnostic facilities may limit the lung cancer therapeutics market.
The lung cancer therapeutics market is fragmented based on cancer type, treatment, drug class, end-user, and distribution channel. Based on cancer type, the lung cancer therapeutics market includes small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). More than 85% of lung cancers are found to be NSCLC, which will drive this segment in the years ahead.
By treatment, the lung cancer therapeutics market includes immunotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and others.
Based on drug class, the market is divided into multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, alkylating agents, mitotic inhibitors, antimetabolites, and others. Antimetabolites are expected to show the highest CAGR in the future.
Based on end-user, the lung cancer therapeutics market comprises hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others. Homecare is expected to grow rapidly in the years ahead.
Based on the distribution channel, the market for lung cancer therapeutics is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, internet, and others. Hospital pharmacy is predicted to show the highest CAGR in the future.
North America will dominate the lung cancer therapeutics market over the forecast timeframe, owing to the rising lung cancer occurrences and increasing geriatric population demanding therapeutics. Additionally, changing lifestyles and the growing prevalence of smoking are leading to an escalating number of lung cancer incidences in North America. Europe is predicted to be the second-largest lung cancer therapeutics market, owing to the favorable government funding in the field of research, analysis, and development of innovative medication and technological growth related to cancer.
Some key players of the lung cancer therapeutics market are Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Agennix, AstraZeneca, and Merck & Co.
This report segments the global Lung cancer therapeutics market into:
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Cancer Type
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Treatment
Immunotherapy
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Radiation Therapy
Others
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Drug Class
Antimetabolites
Alkylating Agents
Mitotic Inhibitors
EGFR Inhibitors
Multikinase Inhibitors
Others
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By End-User
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacy
Hospital Pharmacy
Internet
Others
Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Region
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
Questions and Answers
1. What will the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market be worth in 2026?
Ans. By 2026, it is anticipated that the market for lung cancer therapeutics will earn about USD 42.24 billion.
What major participants in the cannabis concentrate market are there?
Ans. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Agennix, AstraZeneca, and Merck & Co. are some examples of companies that fall under this category.
3. Which region has the highest performance throughout the anticipated timeframe in the market for lung cancer therapeutics?
Ans. Due to the rising product demand in the U.S. and Canadian markets, the North American Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is anticipated to hold the highest share during the forecasted time period.
