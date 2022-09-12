Wireless Power Transmission Market Share Worth USD 36.29 Billion in 2030 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market size reached USD 6.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market will entail contactless charging of portable and mobile devices, particularly in consumer electronics. Rising demand for consumer electronics especially smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices across the globe creates high demand for wireless power transmission technology. Majority of consumer electronics that need to be charged or constantly powered are connected to wall by cords. In addition, wireless power technology enables customers to charge and power consumer electrical gadgets while maintaining an aesthetic and cable-free setting. Rising adoption of WPT technology in electronics devices prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced technologies in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Panthronics AG, which is an Austria-based semiconductor company announced to launch fully integrated NFC wireless charging listener device PTX30W. It receives power wirelessly, eliminating the need for a microprocessor in listener device. It also offers significant space savings and enhanced design freedom to smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, smart rings, and many electronic devices.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Wireless Power Transmission market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless power transmission market based on technology, transmitter application, implementation, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance

Transmitter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Chargers

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial Charging Solutions

Others

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Integrated

Aftermarket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Automotive

Industrial

Defense

Healthcare

Others

